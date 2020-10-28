Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

