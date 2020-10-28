Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.84. 27,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,745. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

