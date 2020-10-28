Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. 327,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.