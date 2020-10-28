Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

WM stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 41,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,296. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

