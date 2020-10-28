Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 16,257 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 389,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of -587.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

