Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,600. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

