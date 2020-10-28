Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 628 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. 368,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693,448. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of -250.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

