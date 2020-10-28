HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HEXO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.