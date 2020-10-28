Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.89. 43,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,944. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.