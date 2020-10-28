Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (HEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:HEX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.58.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

