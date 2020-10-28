Hyman Charles D Acquires 971 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,779,000 after purchasing an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.00. 52,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,595. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.32 and a 200-day moving average of $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

