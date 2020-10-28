Hyman Charles D Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit