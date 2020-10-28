Hyman Charles D Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

