Hyman Charles D Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

