Hyman Charles D Has $4.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. 740,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.