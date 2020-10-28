Hyman Charles D Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 107,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,630. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

