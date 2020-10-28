Hyman Charles D Has $5.67 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 230,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

