Hyman Charles D Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in NIKE by 556.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.97. 98,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

