Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. 199,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

