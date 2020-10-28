Hyman Charles D Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.04. 173,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,037. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

