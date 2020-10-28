Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,658. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

