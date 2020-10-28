Hyman Charles D Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. 64,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.