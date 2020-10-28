Hyman Charles D Sells 4,902 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,294. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.