Hyman Charles D Sells 625 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,201. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

