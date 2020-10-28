Hyman Charles D Sells 675 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,896. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.