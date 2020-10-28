IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.38. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

