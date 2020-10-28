Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 19th

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend by 194.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

