Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NASDAQ:INDO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.78. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

