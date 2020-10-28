Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s current price.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

