Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.49 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.
Shares of IPAR traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.