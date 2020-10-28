Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.49 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of IPAR traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

