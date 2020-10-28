Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 350.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,448. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.