iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. 561,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,776,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

