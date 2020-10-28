iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 4.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. 50,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,780. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

