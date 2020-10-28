iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

