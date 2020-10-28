iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

