iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of IWY traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

