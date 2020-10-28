iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV traded down $10.29 on Wednesday, hitting $329.14. 220,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.69 and a 200-day moving average of $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

