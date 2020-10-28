iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

