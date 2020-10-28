J Paul Mcnamara Acquires 1,925 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

