Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIGRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

