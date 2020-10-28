L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

