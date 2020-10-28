Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 16th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 170,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,405. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.28 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

