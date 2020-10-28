Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $102.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,147. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

