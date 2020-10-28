Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $63.54 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

