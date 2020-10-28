Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

