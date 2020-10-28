MA Private Wealth Acquires 472 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,491. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63.

