MA Private Wealth Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.47 on Wednesday, reaching $303.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

