MA Private Wealth Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 475,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,560,229. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

