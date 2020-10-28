MA Private Wealth Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 266,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

