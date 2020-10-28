MA Private Wealth Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,598. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

