MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MMYT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 456,644 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

